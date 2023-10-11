Breaking down the top 86 RB in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

Five weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books. Christian McCaffrey heads into this week as the RB1 in half-PPR scoring. He is followed by Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Travis Etienne Jr., and Kyren Williams to round out the top five. With injuries and bye weeks mounting this week, here is how we are approaching the running back position in standard fantasy football leagues.

Bye weeks: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner has been added to injured reserve and will miss the next four games at least. Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain and will likely miss at least this week, and Roschon Johnson is in the concussion protocol. Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones missed last week’s games.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler said there is a 99% chance he will play this week. Miami Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane could be heading to IR but is at least expected to miss multiple weeks. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley missed yet another game last week.

Streaming options for Week 6

With Achane sidelined, Raheem Mostert is back in the must-start range, especially with his matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Arizona could go different ways with replacing Conner, but Emari Demercado seems to be the first in line for touches. If Johnson clears concussion protocol, he is the Chicago RB to start this week. If he doesn’t, see if D’onta Foreman is available because he should be the starter.

Week 6 fantasy football standard RB rankings