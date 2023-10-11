Breaking down the top 213 flex players in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

We are going into Week 6 of the NFL season. In standard fantasy football leagues, Josh Allen is the QB1, Christian McCaffrey is the RB1, Tyreek Hill is the WR1, and Sam LaPorta is the TE1. With the bye weeks and injuries in Week 6, you may have to get creative with setting your lineup. This is how we are handling the flex position in standard fantasy football leagues in Week 6.

Bye weeks: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson have been added to injured reserve and will miss the next four games at least. Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain and will likely miss at least this week, and Roschon Johnson is in the concussion protocol. Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones missed last week’s games.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler said there is a 99% chance he will play this week. Miami Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane could be heading to IR, but is at least expected to miss multiple weeks. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley missed yet another game last week.

Tee Higgins has a fractured rib and may not be able to play this week. Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last week’s game with an abdomen injury. Tank Dell is in the concussion protocol, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with a head injury. Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring in last week’s game.

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are each dealing with separate minor injuries. Travis Kelce picked up an ankle injury in last week’s game and has a short week playing on Thursday night. Juwan Johnson and Pat Freiermuth both missed their respective games last week.

Streaming options for Week 6

With Achane sidelined, Raheem Mostert is back in the must-start range, especially with his matchup against the Carolina Panthers. With no Jefferson, Jordan Addison and KJ Osborn should both see increased workloads in the passing game for the Vikings. Arizona could go different ways with replacing Conner, but Emari Demercado seems to be the first in line for touches.

Week 6 fantasy football standard flex rankings