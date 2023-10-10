Adolis Garcia pimped the hell out of his huge three-run homer in ALDS Game 3

The Texas Rangers have been on the road for a while. The team closed the regular season with a week-long road trip, first in Los Angeles and then in Seattle. They lost control of the AL West on said road trip, meaning that instead of the second seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the ALDS. they’d be starting their postseason journey in another team’s ballpark. Granted, that hasn’t seemed to bother them one bit — Texas swept the Rays in the Wild Card series, then took the first tow games of their Division Series with the Orioles in Baltimore — but still, 15 days is a long time to be away from your home crowd.

All of which is to say that the Rangers were amped to start Game 3 at Globe Life Park. Just one win away from their first ALCS berth since 2011, Texas wasted no time: Corey Seager homered in the bottom of the first, then Mitch Garver delivered a two-out, two-run double in the second. That brought Adolis Garcia to the plate, looking to bust things wide open. Bust things wide open he did — and he took a little time to admire his work:

The stare. The home crowd nearly levitating the building. The swagger up the first-base line. The casual tossing of the bat. It would be hard to pimp a homer harder, and you can’t really blame him: Statcast had that ball at 418 feet, but honestly, that seems low by 20 or 30 at least. Garcia’s dinger gave the Rangers a commanding 6-0 and chased Baltimore starter Dean Kremer from the game, as Texas continues to wear out this O’s pitching staff. The Orioles won 101 games during the regular season, but the Rangers haven’t cared a lick, and they’re seemingly on their way to the ALCS.