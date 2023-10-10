Yordan Alvarez, Astros bust out the bats again in Game 3 romp over Twins

It turns out the Astros know a thing or two about responding to October adversity.

Pablo Lopez’s Game 2 dominance gave the Minnesota Twins all sorts of momentum, with this ALDS tied at a game apiece entering two games at a raucous Target Field. But Houston has been here many, many times before, and they wasted no time in Game 3 delivering a message, not just to the Twins but to every other AL hopeful: If you come at the king, you best not miss.

Of course, it helps when you have Yordan Alvarez on your team:

Alvarez added another ridiculous stat line to his growing postseason legend and the rest of the heart of the Astros’ order showed up in a big way on Tuesday afternoon, hitting Sonny Gray early and often and backing a gutsy effort from Cristian Javier en route to a decisive 9-1 rout that puts Houston a game away from a seventh straight ALCS appearances.

Twins fans packed Target Field to the gills, riding their first postseason series win in nearly two decades and a huge win in Houston in Game 2. But those good vibes — including an emotional first pitch from franchise icon Johan Santana — were short-lived. Gray was one of the AL’s best pitchers this season, and the last time he faced the Astros on this field, he punched out 13 batters over seven innings. This time, however, Houston came prepared for the righty’s breaker-heavy approach: Jose Altuve led off the game by taking a two-strike sweeper back up the box, and that set the tone for the rest of an afternoon in which the Astros refused to expand the zone and punished Gray every time he caught too much of the plate.

Altuve’s single was followed by a crucial error from first baseman Alex Kirilloff, who let a hard grounder for Alvarez get under his glove to put men on the corners with just one out. Kyle Tucker served an RBI single the other way to get Houston on the board, and then Jose Abreu took a hanging sweeper and busted the game wide open:

José Abreu got all of this one!



The Astros are up 4-0 in the 1st inning.

At that point it was hard not to let that old familiar inevitability set in, a feeling that the Astros simply don’t know how to lose in big games in October — especially not with Cristian Javier on the mound. The last time we saw Javier in the postseason, he was leading the charge to a combined no-hitter in last year’s World Series. The righty wasn’t nearly as sharp on Tuesday, walking five batters and hitting another. But every time the Twins looked like they might be able to get themselves back in the game, Javier executed and slammed the door. Minnesota put two on the first, two on in the third and loaded the bases in the fifth. The at-bats immediately following those rallies: 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.

Cristian Javier gets into trouble and then out of it!

When Javier had to have it, he spotted his fastball right at the top of the zone and buried his slider, a pitch that Minnesota couldn’t pick up all day as shadows played tricks with hitters on both teams. He struck out nine batters in all, with just one hit allowed — running his postseason scoreless streak to 14 innings in the process.

The Twins blew one too many chances, and at some point the dam was always going to break. Alex Bregman got to Kenta Maeda for a run in the sixth to make it 6-0, and then Houston really poured it on against Bailey Ober in the top of the ninth. Alvarez launched his fourth homer of the series and his third hit of the afternoon:

Before Abreu visited the upper deck again for the exclamation point:

Two homers and 5 RBI!



Jose Abreu is having himself a day.

Of course, a legendary Twin once said that your momentum is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. Minnesota has a good one lined up for Game 4 in righty Joe Ryan, along with all of their high-leverage relievers rested and ready. Houston, by contrast, has yet to announce their starter, with possibilities including righty Jose Urquidy. The Astros’ performance in Game 3 was so emphatic, though, that it’s hard not to feel like they’ve somehow solved the particular alchemy of winning in October. It’s going to be an awfully tall task to knock them off, with four of the toughest ABs in the game at the top of their order (and Justin Verlander looming in Game 5 if needed). The Twins will try to keep their season alive on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:07 p.m. ET.