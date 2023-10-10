‘Hit Man’ is not a problem-free philosophy, but Glenn Powell’s entertaining rom-com forte

This review is published as part of DraftKings Network’s 2023 New York Film Festival coverage.

It’s safe to say everybody has a different layer of themselves they bring out as situations call for them. Some people are naturally introverted, but can be the life of the party at a get-together with friends. In the “somewhat true story” of Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) almost fits that description. He’s a New Orleans psychology professor by day who drives a Honda Civic, goes home to two cats, and ensures plenty of bird seed on his front porch.

Nothing in particular screams dangerous about Gary – he’s a glasses-wearing, easy-going guy with a penchant for repairing electronics. He won’t set the world on fire, and Gary likes it that way. This is why his part-time job with the police department seems slightly peculiar. But don’t worry; Gary is not out front in the jaws of danger or anything like that. He’s mostly confined to helping record those trying to employ a contract killer. This is until one day when the usual undercover detective, Jasper (Austin Amelio), gets suspended for a confrontation with some high school kids. Suddenly, Gary has to step up to the plate and assume whatever identity is needed to get the job done to gently coax perpetrators over the line.

These scenarios work the most because Powell is so bought into them. There’s a space within Hit Man where Gary dresses up in many costumes and accents and speaks to jilted spouses and many alike as a quick snapshot of a mugshot happens once they say the magic words. The thing is, Gary is a little too good at this and slips in a particular alias the most, which he calls himself Ron. Ron is the anthesis of Gary – confident, scruffy beard, and leather jacket to boast. You start to wonder if this is the person he’s always wanted to be.

Things get a little more complicated once Gary meets a woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). She’s beautiful, a little charming, and needs someone to help her escape from her horrible ex-husband, Ray (Evan Holtzman). In a break of protocol, Gary convinces her this is not the road she wants to go down, and in turn, they start to hand out together. The budding romance between Powell and Arjona’s characters is extremely believable because both exude great amounts of charisma. Instead of falling into a typical comedic pattern of the deceiver versus the deceived, Linklater and Powell (also a co-writer) hone in on this relationship.

Assuming a role as a hitman, you have to withstand and uphold an inherent amount of danger and status. What happens when Gary starts to believe in Ron more than himself? The film asks if the process of perception is enough to invoke long-lasting change – somewhat of a heavy question regarding a romantic comedy such as Hit Man. While the ending almost wraps up too neatly for all the troubles this couple (and Gary in particular) experiences, I must admit that it’s a lot of fun trying to figure their ways out.

Eventually, Gary’s old life will come knocking, and his rival with the detective he replaces will have to go ahead. Is it possible to combine lives (both fact and fiction) and get the girl in the process? Hit Man speaks to the folly of the near-entrapment stylings of the job Gary falls into and even goes far as to say contract killers only exist in the movies. Maybe you can find a partner and parts of a person you aspire to be along the way.