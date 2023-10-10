How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream for October 10 episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO.

This is a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite due to TBS’ coverage of the MLB playoffs tomorrow and the show is being dubbed ‘Title Tuesday.’ With the WWE stacking tonight’s episode of NXT, AEW president Tony Khan is doing the same and has even matched their decision to make the first 30 minutes of NXT commercial free by making the first 30 minutes of Dynamite commercial free as well.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland will make his AEW in-ring debut tonight when going head-to-head with Luchasaurus. The artist formerly known at Edge made his first appearance on Dynamite last Wednesday, where he implored TNT Champion Christian Cage to reform their legendary tag team. Cage responded to Copeland’s pleas with a hug and swift “Go F*** Yourself” before exiting the ring. On Collision later in the week, Cage said that Copeland will get an answer on Dynamite before Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne came in to attack the legend. The two then set Copeland up for the Conchairto before Darby Allin came in to make the save. We’ll see if the wrestling legend can overcome Lucharsaurus and Wayne tonight.

One of the title matches for tonight show will feature Rey Fenix defending the International Championship against Jon Moxley in a rematch from their title bout at Grand Slam just a few weeks back. Moxley suffered a concussion during that bout and an audible was reportedly called on the fly to have Fenix go over and win the belt. Mox has not been medically cleared to compete since that bout and there’s still a question of if he can go heading into this match. We’ll see how this plays out and if a match even happens.

The other title match of the evening will feature Saraya defending the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaur Shida. Last week, Shida defeated Ruby Soho in a No. 1 contender’s match and as a result, Soho will be banned from ringside and will be unable to assist her Outcasts teammate. We’ll see if Saraya can walk out of Independence with her belt in hand. Meanwhile, former Outcasts member Toni Storm fully unveiled her “Timeless” persona last week and we should hear more from her this evening.

This show will have a few more interesting bouts, including Jay White going one-on-one with “Hangman” Adam Page. White is gearing up for his match against AEW World Champion MJF at Full Gear next month while Page is trying to bounce back after losing to Swerve Strickland at WrestleDream. Speaking of Swerve, he will battle Bryan Danielson in a No. 1 contender’s match for the TNT Championship tonight. Also, Powerhouse Hobbs will face Chris Jericho after Hobbs revealed himself as the newest member of Don Callis’ family last week.