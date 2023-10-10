How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for Football League Trophy match vs. Crewe Alexandra

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will go back into Football League Trophy action Tuesday with a contest against Crewe Alexandra. Wrexham are coming off 1-0 win over Crawley Town Saturday despite going down to 10 men in the second half of the contest.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Crewe Alexandra

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham won their opening group stage match of this competition 1-0 over Newcastle United’s under-21 side, while Crewe Alexandra lost to Port Vale. These sides are both in EFL League Two and have met in the domestic season. That match took place on the final day of September and ended in a ridiculous 3-3 draw. Crewe Alexandra come into this contest after losing to Salford City 4-2 over the weekend.