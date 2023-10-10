 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for Football League Trophy match vs. Crewe Alexandra

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Tuesday’s match against Crewe Alexandra.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers - Sky Bet League Two - SToK Racecourse
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Racecourse, Wrexham.
Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will go back into Football League Trophy action Tuesday with a contest against Crewe Alexandra. Wrexham are coming off 1-0 win over Crawley Town Saturday despite going down to 10 men in the second half of the contest.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Crewe Alexandra

Date: Tuesday, October 10
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham won their opening group stage match of this competition 1-0 over Newcastle United’s under-21 side, while Crewe Alexandra lost to Port Vale. These sides are both in EFL League Two and have met in the domestic season. That match took place on the final day of September and ended in a ridiculous 3-3 draw. Crewe Alexandra come into this contest after losing to Salford City 4-2 over the weekend.

