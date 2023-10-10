What channel is Orioles vs. Rangers ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

It’s been a dream season for Baltimore, who won 101 games and the AL East crown for the first time in nearly a decade, but it’s now at risk of coming crashing down after losing the first two games of the ALDS to the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Now the O’s head south to Arlington needing a win to keep their hopes alive, while the red-hot Rangers are looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS for the first time since 2011.

Righty Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) gets the ball for the O’s looking to keep his team’s season alive, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63) looks to punch the Rangers’ ticket to their first ALCS since 2011. Texas enters as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles at +114. The run total is set at 9.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Orioles vs. Rangers ALDS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.