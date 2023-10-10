How to watch Orioles vs. Rangers in ALDS game 3 via live stream on FOX

FOX will host Tuesday’s ALDS Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. ET at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Righty Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) gets the ball for the O’s looking to keep his team’s season alive, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63) looks to punch the Rangers’ ticket to their first ALCS since 2011.

It’s been a dream season for Baltimore, who won 101 games and the AL East crown for the first time in nearly a decade, but it’s now at risk of coming crashing down after losing the first two games of this series at home. The O’s pitching overachieved all year long, and it simply hasn’t been good enough against Texas, while young stars like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have yet to really get rolling at the plate. Baltimore did start to generate some offensive momentum late in an 11-8 loss in Game 2, though.

Texas was all but left for dead after blowing the AL West on the season’s final weekend, but they caught fire in the Wild Card series in Tampa and haven’t looked back. Eovaldi was sensational in his start against the Rays and will look to keep things rolling on Tuesday, while this Rangers lineup has done nothing but grind out tough at-bats so far in October — particularly Corey Seager, who walked four times in Game 2.

Texas enters as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles at +114. The run total is set at 9.

Orioles vs. Rangers ALDS Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Rangers -135, Orioles +114

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.