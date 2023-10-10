What channel is Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have each struck a blow thus far in their best-of-five ALDS, with each game serving as a sort of proof of concept: Houston’s stars got the long ball going early and often in Game 1, while Minnesota’s pitching struck back in Game 2 behind a dominant Pablo Lopez. Now the scene shifts to the Midwest for a pivotal Game 3 — win and you’re one game away from the ALCS, lose and your season is suddenly on the brink.

The Astros will send righty Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) to the mound looking to take back home-field advantage, while the Twins counter with Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79). Minnesota is the -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston is the +114 underdog, and the run total is set at eight.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.