How to watch Astros vs. Twins in ALDS game 3 via live stream on FOX

FOX will host Sunday’s ALDS Game 2 between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Astros will send righty Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) to the mound looking to take back home-field advantage, while the Twins counter with Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79).

It’s been a tale of two games for the Astros offense, which got the long ball going early and often in Game 1 but was totally silenced by Pablo Lopez and Co. in a 6-2 loss in Game 2. Houston will now have its rotation depth tested behind Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, with Javier taking the mound after a dramatically up-and-down 2023 season.

Minnesota executed its plan to perfection en route to evening up the series in Game 2, with Pablo Lopez shoving for seven innings and Carlos Correa pacing the offense with three hits and three RBI. The Twins are built around their rotation, and it feels like they’re going to have to win every game started by Lopez and Gray if they want to make a run deep into October.

The Twins are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, Astros +114

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.