Is Penguins LW Jake Guentzel playing in season opener vs. Blackhawks?

Pittsburgh Penguins LW Jake Guentzel underwent surgery during the offseason to repair an ankle injury. He was expected to be out to start the 2023-24 NHL season. It appears Guentzel is closer to returning than previously thought. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters on Monday before the opener that Guentzel is day-to-day and considered a game-time decision vs. Chicago on Tuesday. Guentzel was skating on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust at practice.