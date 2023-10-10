NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas

NASCAR heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend and the Cup Series will be running the South Point 400. This is the first race of the third round in the 2023 playoffs. The final eight drivers are competing for four spots in the Championship race.

Kyle Larson heads into race week as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron and Denny Hamlin follow at +550, and Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. are both +750. Larson won the spring Las Vegas race in 2021 while Byron won the spring race earlier this year. Joey Logano is the defending champ of this race and is +3000 to repeat as champ.

The final eight drivers competing in the playoffs are in the following order, with their odds of winning the South Point 400. If any of them win the race, they clinch advancement to the Championship.

William Byron (+550) Martin Truex, Jr. (+750) Denny Hamlin (+550) Kyle Larson (+450) Chris Buescher (+1600) Christopher Bell (+1000) Tyler Reddick (+750) Ryan Blaney (+1300)

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 South Point 400.