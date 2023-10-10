 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A general view of the grand stands before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend and the Cup Series will be running the South Point 400. This is the first race of the third round in the 2023 playoffs. The final eight drivers are competing for four spots in the Championship race.

Kyle Larson heads into race week as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron and Denny Hamlin follow at +550, and Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex, Jr. are both +750. Larson won the spring Las Vegas race in 2021 while Byron won the spring race earlier this year. Joey Logano is the defending champ of this race and is +3000 to repeat as champ.

The final eight drivers competing in the playoffs are in the following order, with their odds of winning the South Point 400. If any of them win the race, they clinch advancement to the Championship.

  1. William Byron (+550)
  2. Martin Truex, Jr. (+750)
  3. Denny Hamlin (+550)
  4. Kyle Larson (+450)
  5. Chris Buescher (+1600)
  6. Christopher Bell (+1000)
  7. Tyler Reddick (+750)
  8. Ryan Blaney (+1300)

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 South Point 400.

2023 South Point 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +450
William Byron +550
Denny Hamlin +550
Tyler Reddick +750
Martin Truex Jr. +750
Christopher Bell +1000
Ryan Blaney +1300
Kyle Busch +1300
Chase Elliott +1500
Chris Buescher +1600
Brad Keselowski +1600
Bubba Wallace +2000
Ross Chastain +2200
Ty Gibbs +2800
Joey Logano +3000
Alex Bowman +3500
Kevin Harvick +4000
Erik Jones +4500
Daniel Suarez +8000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Chase Briscoe +15000
Carson Hocevar +15000
Aric Almirola +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Ryan Preece +40000
Justin Haley +40000
Harrison Burton +40000
Austin Cindric +40000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Brennan Poole +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

