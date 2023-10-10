Cardinals add RB James Conner to IR ahead of Week 6 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West divisional matchup. The backfield will look a little different as starting running back James Conner is heading to injured reserve because of the knee injury he sustained in the team’s Week 5 loss. He was expected to miss a few weeks, and now he is officially out four games.

James Conner is going on Injured Reserve today, source says. Out four games. https://t.co/dE0u4V9Ff2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

The Cardinals are already devoid of reliable fantasy football contributors. Conner was the RB17 in half-PPR scoring formats. He had 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns and added eight receptions on 10 targets for 30 additional yards through the air.

Arizona could look to replace Conner with a combination of Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram, and Tony Jones Jr. Demercado took over in the backfield when Conner suffered the injury. He finished with 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding 12 more yards on one reception. Demercado will have a tough matchup against the Rams but figures to be the running back to add from this backfield.