Dalton Schultz worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has finally appeared on the fantasy radar over the last two weeks, as the veteran has logged back-to-back PPR scoring performances. Given how top-heavy the position is in fantasy leagues, any notable breakout candidates are worth pondering to add off the waiver wire. In the case of Schultz, it begs the question as to whether his recent performance is indicative of more to come, or if it’s just a blip on the radar.

We break down whether the veteran tight end has any appeal as a waiver wire addition heading into Week 6.

Texans TE Dalton Schultz: Week 6 waiver wire

Schultz is rostered in 52.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues as well as 36 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues heading into Week 6. The Texans tight end caught seven of 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 5, which amounted to a season-high 19.5 PPR fantasy points. That marks his second consecutive game with a touchdown, but his first contest with more than four receptions.

That’s now back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points after he averaged just 3.9 PPR fantasy points through the first three games. And yet, it’s not enough to warrant picking him up off the waiver wire.

If you find yourself in a bind due to Luke Musgrave and Pat Freiermuth being on their bye weeks, then Schultz is a decent risk play. But otherwise, it’s hard to tell whether he’s becoming a go-to target for C.J. Stroud. Nico Collins and Tank Dell have formed clear chemistry with the rookie quarterback, but as for Schultz, it may have just been the game playing in his favor these last two weeks.