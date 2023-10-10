Emari Demercado worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

Another high-profile running back caught the injury bug in Week 5 when Arizona Cardinals tailback James Conner was forced to leave the game with a knee injury. Emari Demercado stepped up in his absence, putting together a solid performance on the ground that immediately catapulted him onto the fantasy radar.

Heading into Week 6, we break down whether the Cardinals’ newest, and potential, starting running back is worth picking up off the waiver wire.

Cardinals RB Emari Demercado: Week 6 waiver wire

The Cardinals tailback is rostered in just 0.1 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and two percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues ahead of Week 6. Once starter James Conner left the game with a knee injury, Demercado made the most of his new opportunity. He tallied 10 carries for 45 yards and a rushing touchdown, while adding one reception for 12 yards.

With Conner’s status uncertain for Week 6, Demercardo is a must-add to rosters off the waiver wire. For fantasy managers of Conner in particular, adding Demercardo to the roster will provide a solid handcuff, given Conner’s track record with injuries.

One stat that is important to note: Conner has yet to play a full schedule in his six seasons in the league. He’s known to be susceptible to injuries, which means Demercado’s value should remain strong even if Conner toughens it out and starts in Week 6. His upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams is allowing just 13.1 fantasy points per game to running backs, but if Demercado is the de-factor RB1, fantasy managers should take that risk.