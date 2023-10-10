Trenton Irwin worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

With Cincinnati Bengals WR2 Tee Higgins sidelined last week, many had expected Tyler Boyd to step into the fold for an impactful role. Instead, it was wideout Trenton Irwin who put together the second-best performance by a Bengals receiver in Week 5, surpassed only by Ja’Marr Chase, of course. Looking ahead to Week 6, Irwin suddenly finds himself on the fantasy radar for the short term.

We break down whether the Bengals receiver is a valuable addition off the waiver wire this week.

Bengals WR Trenton Irwin: Week 6 waiver wire

Irwin is rostered in just 0.4 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and less than one percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues. With Tee Higgins sidelined due to a rib injury, Irwin hauled in eight catches for 60 yards in the Bengals’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Although he couldn’t haul in a pass that would have likely resulted in a touchdown, Irwin still outproduced the likes of Tyler Boyd, who finished with six catches for 39 yards.

Is Irwin’s performance a blip on the radar, or a precursor to consistent production? The former seems realistic, but at least for this week, he remains a worthwhile addition off the waiver wire.

After the Bengals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, they’ll head off for their bye in Week 7. It remains possible that Cincinnati opts to sit Higgins once more as a precautionary measure, so as to give him an additional week of rest before the bye week. If that’s so, then Irwin possesses clear flex value in larger fantasy leagues of 12 teams or more. If you find yourself in that scenario, feel free to place a waiver claim for Irwin this week.