Josh Downs worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts may have an emerging WR2 on their hands, and his name is Josh Downs. The rookie third-round pick has held an established role in the Colts’ passing game this season and is now coming off the best performance of his career against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

Fantasy managers are always on the lookout for potential breakout candidates, but does Downs fit the bill? We break down whether he’s worth submitting a waiver claim for ahead of Week 6.

Colts WR Josh Downs: Week 6 waiver wire

Downs is rostered in 10.9 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and nine percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues ahead of Week 6. The North Carolina product had the best game of his young NFL career, catching all six targets for 97 yards for 15.7 PPR fantasy points. With Week 5 now in the rearview mirror, Downs has seen 33 targets come his way, which is second-most behind only Michael Pittman.

The rookie wideout is a surefire waiver wire add and should be rostered in all leagues, even if his fantasy stock takes a hit in the short term.

The biggest cause for concern is the health of his quarterback, as No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson will reportedly be sidelined for some time with a shoulder injury. Gardner Minshew now steps into the fold, and while he’s a more than experienced backup, he doesn't possess the upside that Richardson has. Could that shift result in a cap on Downs’ fantasy production?

It remains to be seen, but at the very least, the rookie is worth a spot on your fantasy roster, if you can swing it. Heading into next week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’ll profile as a WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in need of a starter.