Vikings WR K.J. Osborn worth adding off waiver wire with Justin Jefferson injured ahead of Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 1-4 on the season in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Things couldn’t be worse after WR Justin Jefferson left the game late due to a hamstring injury. Jefferson is undergoing further tests to determine the timeline for a return, but right now it’s looking like he’s going to miss games. If that’s the case, WR K.J. Osborn should be on your fantasy football waiver wire radar for Week 6. We go over why adding Osborn is a good call.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: KJ Osborn

Rookie WR Jordan Addison and TE TJ Hockenson will be the main targets for QB Kirk Cousins if Jefferson is out. But Osborn has a bit of a rapport with Cousins over the past few seasons and is playing plenty of snaps. This past week, Osborn led all skill position players in snaps played with 64 (89 percent). He was tied with Addison for the team lead on Sunday with nine targets and finished with five catches for 49 yards. You can add Osborn in most fantasy football leagues since he’s coming in at under 10 percent rostered on Yahoo.

Prior to Jefferson’s injury, Osborn was on pace for about the same stats he’s had the past few seasons. He has had a rough time converting his targets this season and was well behind Addison, Hock and Jefferson in terms of production. But we know the Vikings’ defense is bad and the team should only be worse without Jefferson. That’s a positive and negative but should mean Cousins has to throw plenty while playing from behind. Osborn could see around 8-10 targets per week with Jefferson out. Osborn would make for a good FLEX play in PPR and even have WR2 upside.