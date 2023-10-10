Curtis Samuel worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

Fantasy managers may have survived their Week 6 matchup by plugging in Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel into their lineups. The seventh-year wideout finished with 18.5 PPR fantasy points, which puts him at WR13 in PPR scoring heading into Monday night. The veteran has now posted back-to-back double-digit fantasy scoring outputs, but is his performance worthy of a roster spot?

We break down the upsides and drawbacks of making a waiver claim for the Commanders receiver ahead of Week 6.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Week 6 waiver wire

Samuel is currently rostered in 14.7 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and 17 percent of Yahoo leagues heading into Week 6. The seventh-year wideout has now logged back-to-back 18-plus PPR fantasy performances and seems to be heating up at the right time for prospective fantasy managers. His impact over the last two weeks is leaps and bounds ahead of his first three games when he totaled a combined 10 catches for 127 yards.

As for whether it’s time to grab Samuel off the waiver wire, it depends on the size of the leagues you’re playing in. If you’re in smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams, you can likely hold off. Samuel's recent performance is encouraging, but the sample size is too small to conclude that he’s solidified himself as a go-to target for Sam Howell.

However, in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams where options are slim, he’s at least worth adding to your roster for the long haul. Howell clearly has a knack for spreading the ball around, which means Samuel could very well play himself into an elevated role as the season carries along. We haven’t seen that just yet, but in larger leagues where you may be scraping by, it doesn’t hurt to take a chance on the veteran.