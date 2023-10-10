Steelers RB Jaylen Warren worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a surprising win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 at home. Pittsburgh continues to be anchored by its defense, which was able to shut down Lamar Jackson on Sunday. The run game was a big part of how the Steelers can control the clock while playing defense. Najee Harris entered the season as the lead back but now things aren’t as clear. Backup Jaylen Warren continues to play well and is worth a look in fantasy football off the waiver wire. We break it down.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: Jaylen Warren

For most of the season, the Steelers have split snaps at RB between Harris and Warren. It’s created varying results in fantasy football for each player. This past week, Harris played 37 snaps while Warren saw 32. Warren (9 carries) had five fewer carries than Harris but was more productive with 40 yards. Warren also added three catches for 39 yards. Harris only caught one pass. On the season, Harris has almost double the carries as Warren but isn’t doing much more. Plus, Warren is the passing-down back and is getting almost all the targets out of the backfield.

Warren is a necessary handcuff to Harris but also is worth considering over him in your starting lineup. The issue is Warren likely isn’t available in many leagues. If it’s 8-10 teams, there’s a chance you can snag Warren off the waiver wire. Warren also isn’t a bad candidate to target in a trade. You may be able to catch a manager off guard if they’re just stashing Warren without Harris on their roster.