Titans RB Tyjae Spears worth waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 6

The Tennessee Titans don’t appear to be a very good football team this season. Still, the Titans are going to be in it in the AFC South despite coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. During that game, we saw backup RB Tyjae Spears involved heavily in the offense, taking touches away from top back Derrick Henry. While it doesn’t appear the two are in a split, it could evolve over the course of the season. With that, Spears seems to be a good addition off the waiver wire for fantasy football in Week 6. We break it down.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: Tyjae Spears

We mentioned this not being a true split yet but it’s damn close. Henry played 37 snaps on Sunday and Spears played 31. Henry had 16 touches and Spears had 11. Henry had 62 yards while Spears combined for 69. Spears also scored the lone TD for the Titans in the contest on a 19-yard scamper. On the season, Henry is at 170 snaps while Spears is at 151. Spears is also averaging 2.0 more yards per carry than Henry this season.

If you’re a Henry manager and you don’t have Spears by now, it’s time to grab him. If Henry were to go down, Spears could be thrust into a workhorse role and could end up being a top-10 RB in all formats the rest of the season. Even if you’re not looking for Spears as a handcuff, he’s got a ton of upside if Henry gets injured. Spears also isn’t a bad FLEX play in PPR formats if he’s going to get around 10-12 touches with a handful of targets.

Spears is still be rostered in under 30 percent of leagues on Yahoo. He’s a good lottery ticket type of pickup if you have plenty of depth but could use another running back.