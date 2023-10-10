Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Sun Belt matchup in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 10 from Boone, North Carolina.

Coastal (2-3, 0-2 SBC) lost to Georgia Southern by 10 points Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Chanticleers’ quarterback Grayson McCall had a very bad day against Georgia Southern, throwing four interceptions in the loss. He finished the day with just one passing touchdown. For reference, McCall had thrown just two interceptions for the entire season before that game — both of which he threw in Coastal’s season opener against UCLA. This recent bye week was a must-have for an offense that desperately needs to reset.

App State (3-2, 1-0 SBC) eked out a 21-20 win over Louisiana Monroe in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Both of App State’s losses this season have been decided by six points or fewer — one against UNC, and the other against Wyoming. In the win over LA-Monroe, quarterback Joey Aguilar passed for three touchdowns and two interceptions, and running back Nate Noel put up 109 rushing yards. Noel has been the star of the App State offense this season, and has put up over 100 rushing yards in all five games.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Coastal: 67 overall, 52 offense, 69 defense

App State: 82 overall, 53 offense, 108 defense

Injury update

Coastal

RB Reese White - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB CJ Beasley - Questionable (undisclosed)

App State

TE Miller Gibbs - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Ryan Burger - Questionable (finger)

RB Maquel Haywood - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Coastal: 3-2 ATS

App State: 2-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Coastal: Over 1-4

App State: Over 4-1

Team Pace

Coastal: 26.3 seconds per play

App State: 24.7 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: App State -5.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: App State -218, Coastal +180

Weather

56°F, Clear, 1% chance of precipitation 5 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

App State -5.5

Grayson McCall had a very tough time in his most recent game, and App State has looked solid this season. They have a good approach both in the air and on the ground, and Nate Noel is going to be a challenge for the Chants to stop. With home field advantage, I think App State wins by a touchdown or more here.