Coastal Carolina vs. App State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Tuesday night Fun Belt

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Sun Belt matchup in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 10 from Boone, North Carolina.

Coastal (2-3, 0-2 SBC) fell to Georgia Southern in a 10-point loss in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Chanticleers’ quarterback Grayson McCall struggled mightily as he threw one touchdown and four interceptions in the loss. McCall had thrown just two interceptions this season before that — both in Coastal’s season opener against UCLA. The bye week was a blessing for an offense that desperately needs to reset.

App State (3-2, 1-0 SBC) snuck out a close win over Louisiana Monroe in Week 5, winning 21-20, before taking a bye in Week 6. Both of their losses have been decided by six points or fewer. In the win over LA-Monroe, quarterback Joey Aguilar passed for three touchdowns and two interceptions, and running back Nate Noel put up 109 rushing yards. Noel has been incredible, amassing five 100-yard rushing games this season. Aguilar has been solid, but has had some issues with turnovers.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: App State -5.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: App State -218, Coastal +180