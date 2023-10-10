Liberty vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Tuesday night

The Liberty Flames take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a Conference USA matchup in Week 7 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 10.

Liberty (5-0, 3-0 CUSA) is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in college football. They finished Week 6 with a 21-16 win over Sam Houston. Running back Quinton Cooley has continued to excel and finished the day with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kaidon Salter added one touchdown in the air and one on the ground. This was the closest score yet for the Flames, who have won every other game this season by double digits.

Jacksonville State (5-1, 3-0 CUSA) is having an interesting year. Aside from a loss to Coastal Carolina, they’ve been looking — well, not like a team that just joined the FBS division this year. The Gamecocks have started Logan Smothers at quarterback for most of the season, but pulled him in favor of Zion Webb in last week’s win over MTSU. Webb finished the day with two passing touchdowns, 101 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Who will they go with this week?

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Liberty -6.5

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Liberty -258, Jacksonville State +210