Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Tuesday

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a Conference-USA matchup in Week 7 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 10 from Floyd Stadium.

Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1 CUSA) fell to Western Kentucky in Week 6, and they’ll have a quick turnaround to this next matchup. Quarterback Jack Turner threw one touchdown and two interceptions, putting him at four of each for the season. Tyre Shelton rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Bulldogs have wins over UTEP and FIU in conference play.

Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) enters this game as the favorite, despite having just one win on their record this season. They fell to Jacksonville State this week in a tough 45-30 loss. Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato passed for two touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Raiders’ defense could not contain Jacksonville State’s dual-threat quarterback in Zion Webb after he went in for starter Logan Smothers.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: FuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: MTSU -3

Total: 54

Moneyline: MTSU -155, Louisiana Tech +130