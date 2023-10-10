Breaking down the top 35 TE in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Finally, the fantasy tight ends woke up for Week 5 of the season. Kyle Pitts put up a 7/87 line, Darren Waller 8/86, Dalton Schultz 7/65/1, Logan Thomas 9/77/1, Dallas Goedert 8/117/1 and George Kittle 3/63/3. These were all players who had done very little to date in fantasy. It was great to see and hopefully this jump starts some of these guys moving forward.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Travis Kelce missed some time in Week 5 due to an ankle sprain, but was ultimately able to return to the game and score a big touchdown. He does have a quick turnaround though due to playing on Thursday night. He probably will play, but might not be 100%.

Dalton Kincaid is in concussion protocol and could miss this week, while his TE running mate Dawson Knox picked up a wrist injury in Week 5. Knox probably has the better chance to suit up and if Kincaid is out, Knox could have some fantasy value.

Streaming options for Week 6

Logan Thomas has been a very good tight end in this league, but injuries have derailed much of his career. He is healthy right now and coming off a great game. This week he’ll face the Falcons who rank 5th-worst in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Zach Ertz finally found the end zone last week, but has been seeing a ton of targets this season, ranking fourth-most with 34. It hasn’t translated into a lot of fantasy points, but the Cardinals get a Rams defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends, including touchdowns to Andrew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox.

Week 6 fantasy football TE rankings