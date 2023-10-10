Breaking down the top 30 D/ST in Week 6 fantasy football rankings

Week 5 was once again a good one to target your defense and special teams units against Mac Jones and the Patriots. The New Orleans Saints steamrolled them in Foxboro, causing two interceptions, a touchdown, fumble recovery, two sacks, no points and just 156 total yards. The Saints defense is good, but they aren’t that good. Keep targeting Jones and the Patriots with D/STs moving forward. This week they get the Raiders, which will put that piece of advice to the test.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Streaming options for Week 6

As I mentioned above, the Raiders are worth a spot start at home against Mac Jones. It’s fair to assume Bill Belichick will right the ship well enough to stop the turnovers and touchdowns, but until he can, let’s stream defenses against them.

The Los Angeles Rams take on an Arizona Cardinals team that has played well despite their record, but we also saw QB Josh Dobbs have his worst game of the year last week against the Bengals.

Week 6 fantasy football D/ST rankings