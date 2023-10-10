 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down the top 30 D/ST in Week 6 fantasy football rankings

We take a look at Week 6 D/ST rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 5 was once again a good one to target your defense and special teams units against Mac Jones and the Patriots. The New Orleans Saints steamrolled them in Foxboro, causing two interceptions, a touchdown, fumble recovery, two sacks, no points and just 156 total yards. The Saints defense is good, but they aren’t that good. Keep targeting Jones and the Patriots with D/STs moving forward. This week they get the Raiders, which will put that piece of advice to the test.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Streaming options for Week 6

As I mentioned above, the Raiders are worth a spot start at home against Mac Jones. It’s fair to assume Bill Belichick will right the ship well enough to stop the turnovers and touchdowns, but until he can, let’s stream defenses against them.

The Los Angeles Rams take on an Arizona Cardinals team that has played well despite their record, but we also saw QB Josh Dobbs have his worst game of the year last week against the Bengals.

Week 6 fantasy football D/ST rankings

More From DraftKings Network