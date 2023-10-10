Breaking down the top 110 WR in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 6 saw two monster games from wide receivers as the Bears’ D.J. Moore and the Bengals Ja’Marr Chase both caught three touchdowns, while putting up 230 and 192 yards respectively. Both big games were good to see, as Joe Burrow and Justin Fields have both had their troubles this season. This doesn’t mean everything is sunshine and roses for these QB-WR pairs, but they both took big steps forward in Week 5.

Injury news to monitor

Justin Jefferson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which are always tough to gauge as to length of time he’ll be out. We’ll hopefully know more soon, but Jordan Addison is the receiver who would see the biggest fantasy bump if Jefferson missed time.

Amon-Ra St. Brown missed Week 5 with an abdominal injury, but appeared close to returning. We’ll see how the practice reports look, but he should be leaning toward a return against the Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has a cracked rib, but was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. He likely will get some more practice in this week, but with a Week 7 bye, the team could hold him out again.

Tank Dell is in concussion protocol. We’ve seen a majority of players miss the following week due to concussions this season, but there is still a chance he is cleared to play the Saints in Week 5.

Zay Jones injured his knee again and could miss some time. We don’t have much information at this point, but Christian Kirk would likely continue to see extra work if Jones can’t go.

Wan’Dale Robinson is dealing with a knee injury, but was able to return to the game against the Dolphins in Week 5.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was forced from Week 5 with a concussion. The Patriots have little to no fantasy players at the moment. Smith-Schuster shouldn’t be rostered.

Week 6 fantasy football WR rankings