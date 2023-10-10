Breaking down the top 90 RB in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 5 is in the rearview mirror, but let’s keep looking back to see what we just passed. It was a big week for Zack Moss. Yes, the guy we expected to take a backseat to newly re-upped Jonathan Taylor absolutely went off to the tune of 33.5 PPR fantasy points. Taylor was barely used in comparison. Moss likely won himself more work than we foresaw moving forward, but Taylor just got paid and has a better track record. It will be tough for Mostt to keep him off the field.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Khalil Herbert is dealing with what reportedly is a high-ankle sprain. He is going to miss some time, which means Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman are the next players up. Johnson suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football, so he does have a few extra days than normal to be cleared. If he can’t be, Foreman would likely be the lead against the Vikings in Week 6.

Austin Ekeler appeared to be very close to returning from his ankle injury before the bye, so he should be able to go this week on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Javonte Williams was also close to returning last week, so he should have a chance to play on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley has a high-ankle sprain that the team tried to downplay, but there’s no doubt it has been a significant injury. He should have a shot at returning to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football, but he’s not a lock.

Jahmyr Gibbs appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in practice and missed Week 5. Head coach Dam Campbell said they were being cautious with the rookie, so it appears he should have at least a chance to play this week against Tampa Bay.

James Conner hurt his knee and couldn’t return in Week 5. Emari Demarcado saw the work behind him, but Keaontay Ingram would be the early down backup if he can get through his neck injury. We don’t have a timetable for Ingram at this point though.

Streaming options for Week 6

Roschon Johnson or D’Onta Foreman should be useful players against a bad Vikings defense, but we’ll need to wait to see if Johnson can be cleared of his concussion. If not, Foreman should have some fantasy value as the third and healthiest RB.

Week 6 fantasy football RB rankings