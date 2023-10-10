Breaking down the top 30 QBs in Week 6 fantasy football rankings

Week 5 is in the books and Bears QB Justin Fields is your QB1 after a strong QB4 performance in Week 4. And he’s done that with out scoring a rushing touchdown. Back-to-back four passing touchdown games will do that for you. Yes, they played the Broncos and Commanders, but throwing eight touchdowns to no interceptions in a two game stretch against any team is something to write home about.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Deshaun Watson was unable to play in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury and now, coming off their Week 5 bye, he is still dealing with the injury. We’ll see where he stands once Wednesday’s practice gets going.

Anthony Richardson is going to miss around 4-6 weeks with a AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Gardner Minshew will take over and should be able to give the offense enough to keep the top skill position players as fantasy starts.

Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury that seems similar to the one that put him on I.R. in 2021. We really don’t have any good intel on this injury yet. Tyrod Taylor would get the start if Jones can’t go next week against the Bills.

Week 6 fantasy football QB rankings