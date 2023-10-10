Breaking down the top 235 flex players in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 5 is in the books and we’re on to Week 6. It’s another bye week, but with only two teams resting, the Steelers and Packers. Week 5 was a good one for the Bengals to start looking right, as Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for a big week against the Cardinals, as Chase set the Bengals record for receptions in a game to go along with three scores.

That game even eclipsed D.J. Moore’s huge three touchdown game from Thursday night, as he and Justin Fields went crazy for fantasy. But the resurgence of some key fantasy tight ends might have been the biggest news, as Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Logan Thomas, and Dalton Schultz all had breakout games after slow starts to the season.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Justin Jefferson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which are always tough to gauge as to length of time he’ll be out. We’ll hopefully know more soon, but Jordan Addison is the receiver who would see the biggest fantasy bump if Jefferson missed time.

Amon-Ra St. Brown missed Week 5 with an abdominal injury, but appeared close to returning. We’ll see how the practice reports look, but he should be leaning toward a return against the Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has a cracked rib, but was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. He likely will get some more practice in this week, but with a Week 7 bye, the team could hold him out again.

Tank Dell is in concussion protocol. We’ve seen a majority of players miss the following week due to concussions this season, but there is still a chance he is cleared to play the Saints in Week 5.

James Conner hurt his knee and couldn’t return in Week 5. Emari Demarcado saw the work behind him, but Keaontay Ingram would be the early down backup if he can get through his neck injury. We don’t have a timetable for Ingram at this point though.

Khalil Herbert is dealing with what reportedly is a high-ankle sprain. He is going to miss some time, which means Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman are the next players up. Johnson suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football, so he does have a few extra days than normal to be cleared. If he can’t be, Foreman would likely be the lead against the Vikings in Week 6.

Roschon Johnson is Herbert’s backup, but he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. The extra time should help him though and he could be cleared before Sunday’s tilt against the Vikings.

Austin Ekeler appeared to be very close to returning from his ankle injury before the bye, so he should be able to go this week on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Javonte Williams was also close to returning last week, so he should have a chance to play on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley has a high-ankle sprain that the team tried to downplay, but there’s no doubt it has been a significant injury. He should have a shot at returning to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football, but he’s not a lock.

Jahmyr Gibbs appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in practice and missed Week 5. Head coach Dam Campbell said they were being cautious with the rookie, so it appears he should have at least a chance to play this week against Tampa Bay.

Week 6 fantasy football flex rankings