Quarterbacks to stream in fantasy football for Week 6

As the NFL season turns the page toward Week 6, both Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett will be off the schedule due to their respective bye weeks. For fantasy managers that are impacted, or for those in need of shaking up their roster, turning to a streaming option can help swing the tide in your favor this week.

Fortunately, there are more than a few options to leverage, and based on rostership, they should be available in most fantasy leagues.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 6

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals vs. Rams

Rostership: 27.6% ESPN, 21% Yahoo

Dobbs fell back down to earth with an 8.7 fantasy point performance in Week 5, but he has a great chance to bounce back this week. He’ll face a Los Angeles Rams team that is allowing 17.8 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. They’re also allowing 27.4 rushing yards per game to signal-callers, which ranks sixth-most in the NFL.

Dobbs may face a fearsome pass rush led by Aaron Donald, but his mobility gives him great upside to take advantage of the matchup.

Sam Howell, Commanders vs. Falcons

Rostership: 17.4% ESPN, 34% Yahoo

Aside from a porous 0.6 fantasy performance in Week 3, Howell has looked comfortable and efficient in Eric Bienemy’s offense so far this season. He’s averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game, and when you take out that putrid Week 3 game, his average bumps up to 20.4 fantasy points per contest.

The matchup is decent as well, as the Atlanta Falcons are giving up 15.3 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers.

Derek Carr, Saints vs. Texans

Rostership: 14.5% ESPN, 24% Yahoo

Carr may have returned too quickly from injury in Week 4, but he looked much more poised and efficient in a 34-0 rout of the New England Patriots in Week 5. The 10th-year quarterback went 18/26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, totaling 15.7 fantasy points. His matchup this week with the Houston Texans is allowing 16.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

However, Carr’s ceiling could be raised a bit further if New Orleans is forced into a shoot-out with Houston’s high-octane offense, led by the likes of C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs. Lions

Rostership: 13.1% ESPN, 19% Yahoo

The fourth time is truly the charm as Mayfield’s 16.8 fantasy point average this season is his highest mark since his rookie season back in 2018. The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a season-high 22.9 fantasy performance in Week 4, and should be well-rested after enjoying the bye week.

The matchup is solid as well, as the Detroit Lions are giving up 17.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which ranks middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league.