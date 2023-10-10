Tight ends to stream in fantasy football for Week 6

Two big-name tight ends will be off the fantasy football radar with Pat Freiermuth and Luke Musgrave absent due to the bye week. Whether you’re in need of a subsequent replacement or are hoping to bolster your roster according to the right matchup, we have a few names worth considering as tight end streamers for Week 6.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 6

Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Eagles

Rostership: 17.9% ESPN, 6% Yahoo

Despite Conklin falling off the fantasy relevance radar in light of Aaron Rodgers’ injury, he’s still averaged a solid 7.5 PPR fantasy points this season. He’ll have an excellent opportunity to surpass his season average this week, as he faces an Eagles team that is allowing 10.4 PPR fantasy points to tight ends. Philadelphia boasts one of the more efficient pass rush units in the league, which means Zach Wilson could treat Conklin as a go-to safety net.

Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Falcons

Rostership: 8.1% ESPN, 16% Yahoo

Thomas has seen 25 targets through the four games he’s appeared in this season, which speaks to his established role in the Commanders offense. The matchup is as good as he can ask for, as the Falcons are giving up 9.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL. Dalton Schultz just torched this defense for 65 yards and a touchdown last weekend, so the odds bode well for Thomas in this head-to-head.

Noah Fant, Seahawks vs. Bengals

Rostership: 2.6% ESPN, 2% Yahoo

Fant is worth a gamble for fantasy managers in need of a tight end, as he’ll face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is giving up 10.0 fantasy points per game to his position. That mark is good for fourth-most in the NFL, and oddly enough, tight ends have had some luck finding the endzone against the Bengals. Cincinnati is allowing 0.75 touchdowns per game this season, which means for one week, Fant could be a prime go-to target when in the red zone.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers vs. Lions

Rostership: 1.5% ESPN, 2% Yahoo

The hamstring injury to Mike Evans in Week 4 begs the question of just how healthy the All-Pro receiver will be upon his return from the bye week. If he’s at all limited or is held out of action, then Cade Otton could see an elevated role in this matchup. The opponent isn’t that daunting either, as the Lions are giving up 9.0 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. If Aidan Hutchinson has his way with that Tampa Bay offensive line, then look for Baker Mayfield to rely on Otton as a de-facto safety net.