Defense/special teams to stream in fantasy football for Week 6

With the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers on the bye week, it takes away two potential defenses to plug into fantasy lineups. Thankfully, there are more than a handful of options available on the Week 6 waiver wire. It’s just a matter of finding the matchup to take advantage of.

We have our recommendations for the best D/ST streaming options in Week 6.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 6

Chiefs, vs. Broncos

Rostership: 49.0% ESPN, 64% Yahoo

Thursday Night Football matchups always end up being a sluggish affair, which works in favor of the Chiefs D/ST this week. Kansas City is among the few teams to face a shaky offense with an inconsistent quarterback at the helm, and Russell Wilson is no exception. Denver ranks 22nd in the league with a -0.6 turnover margin, so they’re more liable to give the ball away as opposed to turning over their opponents.

Texans, vs. Saints

Rostership: 24.9% ESPN, 28% Yahoo

Derek Carr looked solid in last week’s rout of the New England Patriots, but we’re just two weeks removed from one of his weaker performances against the Buccaneers in Week 4. The health of Carr is the real x-factor here, as it's clear he continues to play through a shoulder injury he suffered back in Week 3. Houston has been sneakily good in turning the ball over as well, as their +1.0 turnover margin is tied for seventh-best in the NFL.

Seahawks, vs. Bengals

Rostership: 17.8% ESPN, 16% Yahoo

Sure, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked like their old selves against the Cardinals in Week 5, but fantasy managers need to see a bit more than outplaying an inferior opponent. Seattle boasts a handful of playmakers on defense such as Devon Weatherspoon, and it shows with their +1.3 turnover margin this season, which ranks third in the league. As long as Burrow remains less than 100 percent, picking the defense opposite him is a worthwhile strategy to roll the dice on.

Falcons, vs. Commanders

Rostership: 2.9% ESPN, 9% Yahoo

The Commanders’ offense has regressed positively over the last few games, but Atlanta’s pass rush could be worth the risk. Sam Howell’s six interceptions are tied for first in the NFL, which illustrates the second-year quarterback’s tendency to gamble when throwing the ball. If the Falcons can generate ample pressure on Howell, there may be the opportunity to turn the ball over on more than a few occasions.