Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

As the fantasy football season flips the page toward Week 6, two teams will be off the schedule. Both the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on their bye weeks, and if you happen to have any of their starting quarterbacks, or have been impacted by an injury, it may be time to scour the waiver wire for an adequate replacement.

Here are a few names that are worth picking up off the waiver wire, and given their rostership percentages, they should be available in most if not all your leagues.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 6

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 34.1% ESPN

The latest reports that the Cardinals may move off Kyler Murray after this season come coincidentally with Dobbs’ hot streak on the field. Over the last three weeks, Dobbs has been averaging 16.7 fantasy points per game, which is slowly nudging him to QB2 status in fantasy, with the upside of starting him against the right matchup.

One of the intriguing aspects of adding Dobbs to the roster is the weapons around him. Rookie wideout Michael Wilson has exploded over the last two weeks, while veteran tight end Zach Ertz has looked more and more comfortable in Drew Getzing’s offense. Dobbs is also averaging 35.3 rushing yards per game this season, adding some dual-threat value.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 33.9% ESPN

Stafford is averaging 14.0 fantasy points per game to start the season, and that was without his best weapon in wideout, Cooper Kupp. Now that the latter is back in the fold, the time is perfect to pick the veteran quarterback off the waiver wire. The Rams lead the NFL in pass attempts per game (41.5), and having both Kupp and Puka Nacua at his disposal should make Stafford a solid play, with a clear upside, down the stretch of the fantasy season.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 17.4% ESPN

Howell is averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game this season, but that number is greatly affected by one subpar performance in Week 3. Toss aside that beatdown by the Buffalo Bills, the Commanders’ second-year quarterback is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per contest, with an appealing matchup on deck in Week 6. A good, but beatable Atlanta Falcons team is allowing 15.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which ranks middle-of-the-pack in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 13.1% ESPN

The fourth time is the charm for the former No. 1 overall pick, as Mayfield’s career has seen a resurgence in Tampa Bay. He’s averaging 16.8 fantasy points per contest this season, marking a career-best since his rookie season. He’ll also get a solid matchup against the Lions as he comes off the bye week. Detroit’s front seven looks good, but nonetheless, they’re allowing a solid 16.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.