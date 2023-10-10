Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire for 2-QB leagues in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

With the NFL regular season turning the page toward Week 6, two more teams will be off the schedule due to the impending bye week. The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers will not partake in the action, which means Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett will be out of their respective fantasy lineups. For players in 2-QB leagues, their absences could force some last-minute roster changes.

Here are a few of the best names to pick up off the waiver wire in 2-QB fantasy leagues.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 6 2-QB leagues

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 33.9% ESPN

Stafford was already on the QB2 fringe radar, having averaged 14.0 fantasy points per game to start the season. That volume was admirable given that he was playing without his best weapon in Cooper Kupp. Now that the latter has returned from injured reserve, Stafford becomes an immediate pick-up to consider, especially since Kupp joins emerging receiver Puka Nacua as his top two targets. Fantasy managers need not worry about opportunities for Stafford, as the Rams lead the NFL in pass attempts per game (41.5)

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 17.4% ESPN

Take away a putrid performance in Week 3, and Howell has been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in fantasy football this season. Outside of that loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Commanders' signal-caller is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game, and he has an advantageous matchup on deck in Week 6. The Atlanta Falcons are allowing 15.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which is an average mark compared to the rest of the league.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 13.1% ESPN

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game this season, which is his best mark since his rookie year back in 2018. The matchup against the Detroit Lions looks daunting on paper, but from a fantasy perspective, it’s a decent opponent for Mayfield. Detroit is allowing 16.7 fantasy points per game to signal-callers, and that’s despite going up against the likes of Desmond Ridder and rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 0.5% ESPN

This pickup is for either the desperate fantasy football manager or, those who were impacted by Anthony Richardson’s injury over the weekend. The No. 4 overall pick reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5, which forced Minshew to step in as his replacement. Minshew performed admirably, finishing 11/14 for 155 yards. If Richardson is held out as a precaution in Week 6, Minshew becomes a starting quarterback who is worth plugging in for 2-QB leagues.