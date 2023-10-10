Running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up, we take a look ahead to Week 5. For fantasy managers who are looking to change things up at running back or replace a starter on a bye, we’ll take you through some of our favorite waiver wire picks for the week ahead. Here are a few RBs that may be available to claim.

The Packers and the Steelers have a bye in Week 6.

Fantasy football waiver wire: RB pickups for Week 6

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

Rostership: 47%

McLaughlin is one of the biggest stories of the year at this point in the season. The rookie, who was an undrafted free agent when he joined the Broncos out of Youngstown State, has stepped up in a major way for this struggling Denver offense.

After a breakout in Week 4, he had nine carries for 68 yards in Week 5 and added three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Even when the Broncos RB room gets healthy, we can expect to continue to see McLaughlin. The Broncos face the Chiefs next week.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 25.1%

Spears has played a majority of snaps for the Titans in four of five games this season, The rookie has been a consistent producer behind Derrick Henry for Tennessee this season. He had 69 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

The Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 23.9%

Hill took something of a backseat to Gus Edwards after JK Dobbins went out for the season, but he made another big splash in Week 5. He caught four of four targets for 13 yards, and added 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground. This marks Hill’s third touchdown of the season. Hill played 39 snaps to Edwards’ 30 in Week 5.

While it’s obviously hard to predict touchdown scoring trends, Hill is an interesting option going forward. The Ravens face the Titans in Week 6.

Emari Demarcado, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 0.3%

James Conner left the Cardinals' game against the Bengals with an injury, and Demarcado stepped up quickly in the backup position. He had 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on the day. Keep an eye on Conner's injury updates, but consider Demarcado a handcuff for Conner.

The Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams next week.