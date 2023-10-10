Wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up, we take a look ahead to Week 6. For fantasy managers who were disappointed in their wide receivers’ production this week or saw a starting WR leave with an injury, we’ll take you through some of our favorite waiver wire picks for the week ahead. Here are a few WRs that may be available to claim.

The Packers and the Steelers have a bye in Week 6.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 6

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Rostership: 40.8%

Admittedly, it was a rough day for Gallup in Week 5, but to be fair to him, it was a rough day for the Cowboys all around. However, don’t count Gallup and this Dallas offense out quite yet. Gallup had two weeks in a row of double-digit fantasy scoring before Week 5, adding five receptions for 60 yards and six for 92 yards in back-to-back games, and when the Cowboys get back on track, he should continue to be a consistent earner.

The Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

Josh Reynolds

Rostership: 23.6%

Reynolds has stepped up for the Lions in Amon-Ra St. Brown’s absence. He finished Sunday’s game with four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. This marked his third score of the season. Even when St. Brown returns, Reynolds will likely remain a high fantasy earner in this pass-friendly offensive scheme in Detroit.

The Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rostership: 21.4%

Rice finished the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Panthers with four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. It’s challenging for any receiver in this crowded Kansas City WR room to separate themselves from the pack, but a touchdown is a touchdown. This marks Rice’s second score of the season. He has seen five or more targets and 30 or more receiving yards in each of the last three weeks.

The Chiefs face the Broncos in Week 6.

Josh Downs

Rostership: 11%

Downs finished the day against the Titans with 15.7 fantasy points, marking the second time he’s hit double digits this season. Downs caught six of six targets and added 97 yards in the air for Indianapolis. He’s quickly becoming a central piece of this passing offense in Indy, though he’s still on the hunt for his first touchdown.

The Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.