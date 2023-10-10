Tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

Finding a starting tight end in fantasy football can feel like a weekly challenge. With Week 6 on the horizon, two big names Luke Musgrave and Pat Freiermuth will be off the table, as the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers take their bye week. For fantasy managers in need of replacements, there are more than a few names widely available that have favorable matchups this week.

Here are the names to consider picking up off the waiver wire heading into Week 6.

Fantasy football waiver wire: TE pickups for Week 6

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Rostership: 17.5% ESPN

Conklin is averaging a solid 7.5 PPR fantasy points per game this season, and his stock surely took a hit once Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season. However, he’ll have a plus matchup this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that is allowing 10.4 PPR fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is the second-most this season. If that interior pass rush causes duress for Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick could use Conklin as his safety net all afternoon.

Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 9.6% ESPN

The Falcons have a clear-cut TE1 on their hands, and his name is not Kyle Pitts. The veteran Smith had a solid 15.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 4, and then proceeded to follow that up with 10.7 PPR points in Week 5, highlighted by six receptions for 67 receiving yards. The Commanders are allowing just 3.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends, but Smith has become one of the few pass-catchers to form a nice rapport with Desmond Ridder.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Rostership: 2.7% ESPN

Fant is averaging 6.5 PPR fantasy points this season and has largely been off the fantasy radar. And yet, Week 6 could be the matchup to plug him into lineups. Fant will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is allowing 10.0 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which ranks fourth-most in the NFL. Tight ends have also had luck finding the end zone against Cincinnati, as they’re averaging 0.75 touchdowns per game heading into Week 6.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 1.6% ESPN

Otton hasn’t been involved much in the passing game through the first four weeks, but he’s coming off scoring a touchdown in Week 4 and could be in for an elevated role against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the Bucs’ last game, and it remains to be seen how healthy he’ll be coming off the bye. The matchup isn’t bad either, as the Lions are allowing 9.0 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is sixth-most in the league.