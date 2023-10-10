Defense/special teams units to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

We’re through Week 5 already in the NFL. It is hard to believe that the season is moving by so fast. At this point in the season for fantasy, the waiver wire starts becoming used even more with bye weeks upcoming.

Below we take a look at some of the best defensive options on the waiver wire for Week 6.

Fantasy football waiver wire: POS pickups for Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST

Rostership: 21.4%

They were on bye week in Week 5, however they have been solid this year. Everybody wrote this team off with Baker Mayfield being announced as the starting quarterback, but they have been solid. In Week 6, they face the Detroit Lions, so I wouldn't start them here. But after that, they have some favorable matchups. They’re a good move to pick up and stash until Week 7.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST

Rostership: 17.8%

It was a rough start to the season for the Seahawks. Facing off against teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers, they were unable to score many points. But last week against the New York Giants, their defense seemed to take a massive step forward. They forced three turnovers and added 11 sacks. They’re getting healthier over the next few weeks as well, so this team will only improve. Jamal Adams will be back in Week 6.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

Rostership: 15%

They’ve been one of the more inconsistent defenses to this point, however, they impressed me against the Buffalo Bills. Jacksonville didn’t produce a ton of fantasy points, but they were able to limit a strong Bills offense. They have a few matchups in their favor over the next few weeks as well.

Chicago Bears D/ST

Rostership: 2%

This is a risky pickup, but they’re starting to find themselves it seems. In the offseason, they went out and added some pieces to strengthen the defense like Tremaine Edmunds. Those guys were not playing great, but the defense impressed on Thursday Night Football against a solid Washington Commanders offense.