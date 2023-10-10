Kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

In fantasy football, kickers are probably the most rotated position by the waiver wire. Unless you have a Justin Tucker, Evan McPherson, Harrison Butler type of option, you will probably just be using the waiver wire and finding the matchup.

Below we take a look at some of the best kicker options on the waiver wire for Week 5.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 6

Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 25.6%

It’s surprising to see his rostership percentage this low. The Lions have scored a ton of points this year and having their kicker would be smart. Their offense has scored many touchdowns which has gotten in the way of Patterson’s points. I do think that the Lions will start having a little bit more of struggles on the opposing side of the field.

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 18%

The Chargers offense has been all over the place. Dicker should have more kicking opportunities to this point. Brandon Staley doesn’t truly know how to win a game and I think he’s proven that the past two seasons. I expect Dicker to start getting more opportunities over these next few weeks. In the next three weeks, they play the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago Bears. These three games should be high-scoring games and you have to imagine Dicker will have an impact.

Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostership: 17.3%

McManus had a bad start to the season but has turned it around. The Jaguars offense is too good for them to not be able to rely upon their kicker. He missed two kicks in the Houston Texans game that played a decent role in the outcome. Aside from that game, McManus has been solid. It would be smart to pick him up soon before he has a strong few weeks.

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Rostership: 10.4%

This is a risky pickup because, before last week, Santos hadn’t put up good numbers. He made four field goals and four extra points against the Washington Commanders. The Bears' offense was also terrible in the first few weeks of the season, but they seem to be figuring things out. I would expect Santos to continue improving and having competitive fantasy scoring through the rest of the year.