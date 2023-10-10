Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 in 10-team leagues

As the fantasy football season moves past the quarter mark, there remain some valuable players on the waiver wire that can help bolster a roster. Whether it’s to counteract an untimely injury on your team or to address a vacancy from the bye week, a strategic waiver wire pickup can help keep the season afloat, at least for one more week.

Heading into Week 6, these are a few waiver wire pickups to consider in 10-team fantasy leagues, where better options may be available.

Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Rostership: 52.1% ESPN

Tee Higgins was, finally, a late scratch head of the Bengals’ Week 5 kickoff, which immediately elevated Boyd into the role of WR3. Cincinnati has a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks next week, before getting a bye in Week 7. If the Bengals opt to play it cautious and sit Higgins for one more game, it would mean Boyd’s fantasy value jumps to a season-high in the short term.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 39.8% ESPN

Williams caught both of his targets for just two yards in what was a blowout win by the Lions in Week 5. The low volume of production was to be expected, as head coach Dan Campbell indicated Williams would be slowly eased back into the rotation. With Amon-Ra St. Brown having missed Week 5, and with Josh Reynolds playing through a groin injury, there’s no better time to capitalize on Williams’ fantasy upside.

Outside of Sam LaPorta, Williams profiles as one of the few Lions receivers who is relatively healthy at this point of the season.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos

Rostership: 47.0% ESPN

Javonte Williams was a late scratch in Week 5 with a hip flexor, which meant McLaughlin saw an elevated role in the Broncos’ gameplan. Lo and behold, it was the right move as the rookie caught his second straight receiving touchdown this season. While Samaje Perine profiles as the veteran backup on the ground, McLaughlin provides an excellent change-of-pace skillset, and better yet, he thrives as a pass-catcher.

The rookie tailback should be an immediate waiver pickup in leagues moving forward, especially within PPR scoring formats.

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 34.1% ESPN

Does Arizona have a quarterback controversy on their hands? Latest reports have hinted that the Cardinals may move off Kyler Murray after this season, which is only underscored by how well Dobbs has played over the last three weeks. Dobbs is averaging 16.7 fantasy points per game this season, and if the Cardinals opt to keep Murray sidelined for precautionary reasons, it could mean Dobbs is the de-factor QB1 from here on out.

Furthering the case to pick him up off waivers is the emerging number of weapons around him, including rookie wideout Michael Wilson. He’s also averaging 35.3 rushing yards per game this season, adding some dual-threat mobility to his fantasy value.