Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 in 14-team leagues

The dust is starting to settle on Week 5 of the NFL season, so it’s time to sift through the breakout performances and injury situations to uncover the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups in deep 14-team leagues.

Per usual, some of these waiver wire recommendations are based on fluid injury situations. It’s always best to double check for the latest information before going through with the waiver request.

Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 14-team leagues

Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 0%

James Conner has been great for fantasy purposes this season. However, during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he sustained a knee injury in the second quarter. In his absence, Demercado stepped up with 10 carries for 45 yards and one catch for 12 yards while clinching an 11-yard touchdown run as well.

Should Conner be sidelined in upcoming games, Demercado might be a strong waiver wire pickup for fantasy enthusiasts.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 15%

Following back-to-back strong showings, it might be time for fantasy football enthusiasts to take notice of Samuel, especially in deeper leagues. In Week 5’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears, Samuel impressively secured 6 out of 7 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. This performance came on the heels of another solid game where he caught 7 of 8 targets for 51 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

Given the upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, the Commanders may once again rely heavily on their passing game.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 8%

Thomas came through with his best performance of the season with nine catches on 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. Granted, Washington went into pass-heavy mode while trailing for most of the game, so this isn’t a typical result for Thomas. Still, he has been decent this season at a tight end position that doesn’t have much depth outside of the top five fantasy options.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rostership: 21%

Rice has flexed potential this season with a touchdown in the season opener against the Detroit Lions to go along with a five-catch, 59-yard performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. However, the rookie has struggled with consistency.

Rice made a significant impact in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, recording four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. It’s important to highlight that Rice’s touchdown came with Travis Kelce sidelined with a foot injury. This suggests that if Kelce were to miss future games, Rice could potentially step up.

Regardless of Kelce’s status, adding Rice might be a wise decision in deeper fantasy leagues. His emerging talent hints at the possibility of becoming a top wide receiver for QB Patrick Mahomes.