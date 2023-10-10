Commanders TE Logan Thomas worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6

The Washington Commanders were thoroughly dismantled by the Chicago Bears during their Thursday night game in Week 5, but there was one standout performance that fantasy football managers will want to note, besides DJ Moore. Washington tight end Logan Thomas had a breakout game, leading the Commanders with 77 yards and scoring his second touchdown of the season.

Though he’s had some up-and-down weeks so far this season, we’ve seen enough to justify making him a waiver wire claim for Week 6.

Commanders TE Logan Thomas: Week 6 waiver wire

Thomas was rostered in just eight percent of ESPN fantasy leagues before Thursday’s game. Chances are, he’s available in your league too.

Quarterback Sam Howell targeted Thomas 11 times on Thursday night, and he caught nine of those throws, leading the team in those categories as well. While this was Thomas’ best game of the season, by far, he’s been a regular part of the offense through five games so far.

Thomas is averaging five targets per game, and this was the second time he’s seen at least eight looks. He’s got 18 catches on those targets so far with 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s now posted at least 40 yards in three of his games so far.

Next week, the Commanders get the Falcons, which is another solid matchup for Thomas. Atlanta has given up 27 receptions to tight ends, third most in the NFL, and 226 yards, ninth most, while allowing two touchdowns to the position. It’s a good spot to start Thomas if you’re needing tight end help.