Mac Jones benched in Week 4 vs. Cowboys, Zappe takes over

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been benched in Week 4, and backup Bailey Zappe is taking over under center with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Patriots are down 31-3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and Jones has passed for 150 yards and two interceptions on the day.

Bailey Zappe now in the game for the Patriots. Mac Jones benched. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 1, 2023

Zappe made headlines in the 2022 season when he took the field following injuries to Jones and backup Brian Hoyer. The then-rookie was an instant hit, going 10-for15 for 99 yards and a touchdown. He played several more games last season for the Patriots, but was relegated to a backup position again in the 2023 season.

The Patriots are currently 1-2 with Jones as their starter. Jones has five passing touchdowns and four interceptions on his record this year. Zappe has not yet seen the field this season.