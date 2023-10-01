Opening odds for Week 6 of 2023 college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week XX of the 2023 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: Georgia -15
Point total:
No. 2 Michigan vs. Minnesota
Point spread: Michigan -19.5
Point total:
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas
Point spread: Texas -4.5
Point total:
Maryland vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -18.5
Point total:
Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State
Point spread: FSU -25.5
Point total:
No. 6 Penn State Bye
No. 7 Washington Bye
No. 8 Oregon Bye
Arizona vs. No. 9 USC
Point spread: USC -22
Point total:
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 25 Louisville
Point spread: Notre Dame -6.5
Point total:
No. 11 Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Point spread: Alabama -3.5
Point total:
No. 13 Washington State vs. UCLA
Point spread: UCLA -3
Point total:
Syracuse vs. No. 14 North Carolina
Point spread: UNC -8.5
Point total:
No. 15 Oregon State vs. Cal
Point spread: Oregon State -8.5
Point total:
Arkansas vs. No. 16 Ole Miss
Point spread: Ole Miss -13
Point total:
Georgia Tech vs. No. 17 Miami
Point spread: Miami -18
Point total:
No. 18 Utah Bye
No. 19 Duke Bye
No. 23 LSU vs. No. 21 Missouri
Point spread: LSU -6.5
Point total:
No. 22 Missouri Bye
No. 24 Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Point spread: Fresno State -6
Point total: