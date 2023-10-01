 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 6 of 2023 college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 6 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By DKNetworkStaff
Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Here are the latest opening lines for Week XX of the 2023 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -15
Point total:

No. 2 Michigan vs. Minnesota

Point spread: Michigan -19.5
Point total:

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas

Point spread: Texas -4.5
Point total:

Maryland vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -18.5
Point total:

Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State

Point spread: FSU -25.5
Point total:

No. 6 Penn State Bye

No. 7 Washington Bye

No. 8 Oregon Bye

Arizona vs. No. 9 USC

Point spread: USC -22
Point total:

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 25 Louisville

Point spread: Notre Dame -6.5
Point total:

No. 11 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Point spread: Alabama -3.5
Point total:

No. 13 Washington State vs. UCLA

Point spread: UCLA -3
Point total:

Syracuse vs. No. 14 North Carolina

Point spread: UNC -8.5
Point total:

No. 15 Oregon State vs. Cal

Point spread: Oregon State -8.5
Point total:

Arkansas vs. No. 16 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -13
Point total:

Georgia Tech vs. No. 17 Miami

Point spread: Miami -18
Point total:

No. 18 Utah Bye

No. 19 Duke Bye

No. 23 LSU vs. No. 21 Missouri

Point spread: LSU -6.5
Point total:

No. 22 Missouri Bye

No. 24 Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Point spread: Fresno State -6
Point total:

More From DraftKings Network