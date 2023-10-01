Jaleel McLaughlin worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

The Denver Broncos grabbed their first win of the season with a comeback win over the Chicago Bears in Week 4, and running back Jaleel McLaughlin was an unlikely star for Denver. The rookie, who went undrafted in 2023 coming out of Youngstown State, led the Broncos in carries and in rushing yards in the win.

Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin: Week 5 waiver wire

McLaughlin saw seven carries compared to five apiece for Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams, finishing the day with 72 yards on the ground. He also finished the day with the third-most receiving yards on the team (32 over three receptions) and a touchdown.

If McLaughlin continues to get worked into the backfield rotation like he did today, he could be a valuable add from the waiver wire in the coming weeks. The Broncos face the New York Jets in Week 5. He is currently rostered in less than 1% of ESPN fantasy leagues.