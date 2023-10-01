Commanders WR Jahan Dotson returns to the field in Week 4 vs. Eagles

Update: Dotson has returned to the game.

Jahan is back in. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Washington could be down one of their top wide receivers for the rest of the game as Jahan Dotson is questionable to return with an ankle injury. While Dotson is on the sidelines, Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel should get more work alongside Terry McLaurin.

WR Jahan Dotson questionable to return with an ankle injury. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Washington is still adjusting to quarterback Sam Howell, who is in his second season but first as the team’s starting quarterback. Dotson hasn’t been able to get on the same page as Howell this season and is off to a slow start. Heading into this week, he had 10 receptions on 16 targets for 83 yards and was still searching for his first touchdown. The dup lit up the preseason, but that momentum has not carried over. Before his injury, Dotson hadn’t been targeted against Philly.

