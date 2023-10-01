 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT for Week 4 vs. Texans

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth dealing with a hamstring injury in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Update: Freiermuth has already been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road facing the Houston Texans. The Steelers are needing a spark on offense, but it may be hard to get. Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth was slow to get up after a play and was checked out by trainers. He was able to get off the field under his own power, but it going to be further evaluated by trainers.

Freiermuth is a reliable option but had been shut down in Sunday’s game. He has brought in three of his four targets but for only seven yards. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is 13-of-20 passing for only 87 yards. He has yet to throw a touchdown against Houston and has an interception.

Freiermuth’s backup is listed as Darnell Washington. The rookie was drafted in the third round selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers could also turn to starting fullback Connor Heyward.

