Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT for Week 4 vs. Texans

Update: Freiermuth has already been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury and is OUT for the rest of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 1, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road facing the Houston Texans. The Steelers are needing a spark on offense, but it may be hard to get. Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth was slow to get up after a play and was checked out by trainers. He was able to get off the field under his own power, but it going to be further evaluated by trainers.

Pat Freiermuth is down on the field behind the play. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 1, 2023

Freiermuth is a reliable option but had been shut down in Sunday’s game. He has brought in three of his four targets but for only seven yards. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is 13-of-20 passing for only 87 yards. He has yet to throw a touchdown against Houston and has an interception.

Freiermuth’s backup is listed as Darnell Washington. The rookie was drafted in the third round selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers could also turn to starting fullback Connor Heyward.